Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.82), Zacks reports.
Banzai International Stock Performance
Shares of BNZI stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,175. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.61. Banzai International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.
Insider Transactions at Banzai International
In related news, CEO Joseph P. Davy sold 25,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $61,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12. This represents a 99.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Banzai International
Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.
