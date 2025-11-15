Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.82), Zacks reports.

Banzai International Stock Performance

Shares of BNZI stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,175. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.61. Banzai International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Insider Transactions at Banzai International

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Davy sold 25,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $61,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12. This represents a 99.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BNZI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Banzai International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banzai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Taglich Brothers raised Banzai International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

