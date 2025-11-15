Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Up 63.8% – What’s Next?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares rose 63.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.30 and last traded at GBX 14.30. Approximately 1,663,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 910% from the average daily volume of 164,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.73.

Indus Gas Stock Up 63.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of £26.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.73.

About Indus Gas

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.