GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $22.45. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF shares last traded at $23.3480, with a volume of 4,055,338 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Trading Down 1.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 1,030.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

