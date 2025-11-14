Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 127.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.9% during the second quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.0%

TSM stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

