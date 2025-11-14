2,339 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,423,118 shares of company stock worth $185,486,462. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The stock has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.