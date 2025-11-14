Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,104,000 after acquiring an additional 288,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,285,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,078,000 after purchasing an additional 178,169 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,024,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,412,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $1,281,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,060,296.60. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

