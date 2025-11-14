Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 10,960 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $62,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $217.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.56. The company has a market cap of $620.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

