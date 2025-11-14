M&G PLC Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

M&G PLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.