Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 4,503 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 3.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $52,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,969,000 after buying an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,623,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $916,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $173.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $233.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

