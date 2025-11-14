Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Price

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Global Payments from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.12. 2,218,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,659. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,389.34. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.06 per share, with a total value of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,984.06. This trade represents a 100.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,844,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 32.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,156 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 112.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,807 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $94,107,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after purchasing an additional 874,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

