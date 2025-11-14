Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 44,130,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 35,979,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 451,612 shares in the company, valued at $16,118,032.28. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ella G. Benson sold 42,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,502,685.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,736.80. This represents a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 823,035 shares of company stock worth $18,930,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 101.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

