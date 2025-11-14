Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Earnings Results

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Up 368.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 760,562,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,666,756. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) by 409.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of Leap Therapeutics worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leap Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

