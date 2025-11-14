Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.49%.The firm had revenue of $57.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million.
Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. 114,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $339.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.41.
Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods
In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 832,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,019,840.12. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 83,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $2,167,190.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,839,044.22. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,998,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on LWAY. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Lifeway Foods from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lifeway Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lifeway Foods
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Jefferies Tells NVIDIA to Step Aside, Picks Broadcom as Top Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.