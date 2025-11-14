Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of BCSF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 302,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,073. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $902.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 489,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 370,156 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 20.9% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 250,844 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 53.0% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,306,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 181,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ground Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,494,000.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.