Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN):

11/13/2025 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $90.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $85.00.

11/5/2025 – Global Payments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/5/2025 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $93.00 to $95.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Global Payments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

10/22/2025 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Global Payments had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Global Payments had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,984.06. This trade represents a 100.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the sale, the director owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,389.34. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

