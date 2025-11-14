Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) vs. E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Critical Survey

E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for E-Home Household Service and Brookfield Business Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E-Home Household Service 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brookfield Business Partners 1 1 5 0 2.57

Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than E-Home Household Service.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

37.3% of E-Home Household Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of E-Home Household Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares E-Home Household Service and Brookfield Business Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E-Home Household Service $49.40 million 0.08 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners $27.79 billion 0.10 -$37.00 million ($1.80) -18.10

E-Home Household Service has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Business Partners.

Profitability

This table compares E-Home Household Service and Brookfield Business Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E-Home Household Service N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners -3.02% -5.59% -1.11%

Volatility & Risk

E-Home Household Service has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats E-Home Household Service on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services. It offers technical home installation and repair, and maintenance and other after sale services; housecleaning, nanny service, maternity matron, and personnel staffing; and heart rate test, daily step count, location and track record, call for help by WeChat or phone, and other care services for senior customers. The company provides its services through an online platform, as well as offline channels. Its customers primarily include individuals and families. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

