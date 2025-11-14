Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.67. 2,912,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,771. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $952.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,774,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,366,299,000 after buying an additional 98,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,417,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,672,000 after purchasing an additional 149,833 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,428,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,286,000 after purchasing an additional 155,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,459 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

