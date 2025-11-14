Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $65.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EQR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,382. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $78.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 91.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $2,351,689,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 876.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,500,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,342,000 after buying an additional 4,039,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $165,442,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,085,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,988,000 after buying an additional 1,852,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,908,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,278 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.