Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.33 and last traded at $86.45. Approximately 12,398,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 19,198,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

