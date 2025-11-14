Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ventum Financial upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Computer Modelling Group Cuts Dividend

TSE:CMG traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.90. 177,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,389. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$4.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.

