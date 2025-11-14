Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 321.80 and last traded at GBX 332.51. Approximately 59,830,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,484% from the average daily volume of 2,315,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400.

The company has a market cap of £646.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.36.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

