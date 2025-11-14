GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Plans Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:NVYY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4264 per share on Tuesday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 230,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.