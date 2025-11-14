GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Plans Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:NVYY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4264 per share on Tuesday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 230,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $28.30.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Jefferies Tells NVIDIA to Step Aside, Picks Broadcom as Top Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.