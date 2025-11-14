Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 1,500,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 362,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,714. The trade was a 80.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 1,251,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $11,267,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,292,787 shares in the company, valued at $173,635,083. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,597,968 shares of company stock worth $293,381,712. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

See Also

