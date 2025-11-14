BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Bank of America

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BWXT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,659. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.82 and its 200-day moving average is $157.44. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $218.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

