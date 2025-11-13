The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $200.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENSG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $179.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.69. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $193.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $46,462.02. Following the sale, the director owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,976.73. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $126,448.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,393.28. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,719 shares of company stock worth $306,644 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,688,000 after buying an additional 339,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.