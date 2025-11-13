Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.80 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $172.70 million and $6.80 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $9.46 or 0.00009191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00001984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00003615 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom.io/blog. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.50762226 USD and is down -10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,783,953.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

