William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.49. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.65 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALL. Citigroup raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $207.28 on Monday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 21.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Allstate by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.4% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.