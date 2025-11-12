Visa Inc. $V Stock Holdings Lowered by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Visa by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Up 1.1%
NYSE V opened at $338.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.85. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.25%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
