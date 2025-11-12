Kelleher Financial Advisors Sells 759 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Kelleher Financial Advisors lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CLSA boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Arete raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The company has a market cap of $383.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

