Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ROK opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.73.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. The trade was a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,075 shares of company stock worth $34,820,361. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

