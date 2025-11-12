Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Airbnb’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $156.00 price target on Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.31.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $122.53 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average is $128.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,754,100. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $75,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 196,006 shares in the company, valued at $24,592,872.82. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock worth $179,726,429. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 75.4% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8,350.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 69.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 371,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

