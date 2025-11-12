CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 50,123 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 243,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 563,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 65,009 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,538,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,505,000 after purchasing an additional 968,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DFAC opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $39.51.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.