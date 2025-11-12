SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a 3.3% increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. SB Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of SBFG stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. 4,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

