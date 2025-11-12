First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5236 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance
Shares of INBKZ stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.
About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-
