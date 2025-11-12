First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5236 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

Shares of INBKZ stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

