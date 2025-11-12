Head-To-Head Survey: Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) vs. Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Arcellx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arcellx has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx $107.94 million 47.90 -$107.35 million ($3.93) -22.76 Prenetics Global $30.62 million 7.46 -$46.30 million ($2.46) -5.51

This table compares Arcellx and Prenetics Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prenetics Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx -607.01% -51.13% -33.09% Prenetics Global -64.27% -28.77% -22.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcellx and Prenetics Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 1 1 7 1 2.80 Prenetics Global 1 0 1 0 2.00

Arcellx presently has a consensus price target of $115.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.15%. Prenetics Global has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.90%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Arcellx.

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Arcellx on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM). It also develops ACLX-001, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting BCMA to treat rrMM; and ACLX-002, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials that targets CD123 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). In addition, the company’s preclinical product includes ACLX-003 for the treatment of AML and MDS. Further, it focuses on the development of product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has a strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize anitocabtagene autoleucel. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

