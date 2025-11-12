Propel Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PRL)

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Propel Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of PRL stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 189,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.07. Propel has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

