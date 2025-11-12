Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.0%.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

