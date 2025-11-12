Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a 4.0% increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $118.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,294,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,117,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $500.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

