Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Magna International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TSE:MG traded up C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,753. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.24.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier’s product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.