Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Magna International Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of TSE:MG traded up C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,753. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.24.
Magna International Company Profile
