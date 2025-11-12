Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for COF Earnings

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.84. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.35 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,671,000 after purchasing an additional 156,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

