Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 44.59%.The business had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE USA traded up C$0.25 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.71. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Americas Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Americas Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More

