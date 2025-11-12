Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,760,773 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760,773 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,174,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 156,845 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 13.1% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 25.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of INTC opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,791.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.