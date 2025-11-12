Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 199.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZNTL stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,820. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 1,606,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,478,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 516,666 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 541,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 397,805 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.