3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. 3i Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 92.78%.

Shares of LON 3IN traded up GBX 2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 367.50. 6,831,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,339. 3i Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 296.02 and a 12-month high of GBX 369.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 355.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.98.

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company’s purpose is to deliver a long-term sustainable return to shareholders from investing in infrastructure.

3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.

