Wealth Alliance LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $338.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $338.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

