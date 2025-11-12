Analyzing Nvni Group (NVNI) and Its Rivals

Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.5% of Nvni Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Nvni Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nvni Group
|$199.30 million
|-$15.98 million
|7.90
|Nvni Group Competitors
|$2.30 billion
|$337.42 million
|-34.75
Nvni Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group. Nvni Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares Nvni Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nvni Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Nvni Group Competitors
|-228.34%
|-64.06%
|-6.01%
Summary
Nvni Group beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
Nvni Group Company Profile
Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.
