Analyzing Nvni Group (NVNI) and Its Rivals

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Nvni Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nvni Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nvni Group $199.30 million -$15.98 million 7.90 Nvni Group Competitors $2.30 billion $337.42 million -34.75

Nvni Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group. Nvni Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Nvni Group has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nvni Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nvni Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nvni Group N/A N/A N/A Nvni Group Competitors -228.34% -64.06% -6.01%

Summary

Nvni Group beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Nvni Group Company Profile

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

