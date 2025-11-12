AngloGold Ashanti PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the mining company on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

AngloGold Ashanti has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years. AngloGold Ashanti has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,509. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $84.73.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.60%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

