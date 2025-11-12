Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) vs. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Head to Head Analysis

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Savers Value Village and Crocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 1 3 4 1 2.56 Crocs 2 6 7 0 2.33

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.18%. Crocs has a consensus price target of $103.42, suggesting a potential upside of 37.60%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Crocs.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Savers Value Village has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crocs has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Savers Value Village shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Crocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and Crocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village -0.11% 9.18% 2.01% Crocs 5.72% 44.15% 16.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Savers Value Village and Crocs”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.62 billion 0.81 $29.03 million ($0.01) -837.50 Crocs $4.07 billion 0.96 $950.07 million $3.07 24.48

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Savers Value Village. Savers Value Village is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crocs beats Savers Value Village on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

