Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $100.4250, with a volume of 231490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 5,508 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $498,859.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,144.54. The trade was a 14.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zmira Lavie sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $333,237.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 137,331 shares of company stock worth $12,265,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

