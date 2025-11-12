Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading 27.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 27.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.35. 3,547,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 798% from the average session volume of 395,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Canada Nickel Trading Up 7.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$312.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.